Blue Bayou in Baton Rouge announces reopening date

Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, 2021.

The water park made the announcement on April 1, 2021 on Facebook. The park says they do not have hours, what attractions will be open, or known capacity limits..

They say those will be announced as the state may hopefully change restrictions on April 28th. April 28, 2021 is when the current Executive Order, which lifted some capacity restrictions in Louisiana, will expire.

Blue Bayou says that all previously purchased tickets and Season Passes from the 2020 Season will be honored in 2021.

They are also looking for some more helping hands as the summer reopening moves closer.

"We are accepting applications from individuals 15 years of age and above. We look forward to seeing you, your family and friends at Blue Bayou this summer."

Those interested in working or needing more information can do so online at www.bluebayou.com.

