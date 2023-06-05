Bill incentivizing gun owners to properly stow firearms heads to governor's desk

A bill to incentivize Louisiana gun owners to buy safes, locks, and other gun safety tools and equipment is now awaiting action on the governor's desk. It's a measure that comes amid statewide concerns about gun-related accidents involving children.

House Bill 247, sponsored by state Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) and Rep. Alonzo Knox (D-New Orleans), would allow for a $500 tax credit for those who buy safety equipment. Recent data shows statewide, at least 49 children have died from a gun-related accident since 2015. While this may not seem astronomical, many in Acadiana say one of these deaths is too many.

Blake Boudreaux has nearly two decades of experience with guns, serving as an infantryman in the Louisiana National Guard, selling guns, and teaching concealed carry classes. Being in the Sportsman's Paradise, he says gun safety has been an ongoing concern throughout this time.

"In this part of the state, that's one of the major losses, with firearms," Boudreaux tells KATC. "Children are now numb to society with video games like Fortnite, any of these games where a gun is involved, any time they see a gun, it's kind of like a video game to them."

This is exactly why state lawmakers are moving forward with HB 247 — to encourage proper storage of these weapons in an effort to avoid another death, whether it be a child or an adult. The bill is one of several being weighed in on by the legislature. Lawmakers anticipate action from Gov. Edwards within the month.

It's not simply a statewide issue. For local organizations like the non-profit The RescYOU Group which helps families navigate the loss of a child, firearm fatalities are all too common and hit closer to home than you might think.

"For Acadiana as a whole, it's staggering," says founder and vice-chairman for the non-profit, Reecie Gilmore. "I think we have just skirted the topic and we don't like to have to talk about what's going on right here in our backyard, but we have an issue."

