Biden talks Ida recovery after storm leaves devastation in SE Louisiana

President Biden delivered remarks on Monday concerning hurricane Ida response and recovery.

Biden says that currently there has been one confirmed death and numerous reports of damage. Search and rescue efforts have been started with National guard activated in several gulf states. He reiterated that supplies such as meals and water are in place for those affected. Generators are also available.

The federal government has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration and electric companies to assess energy infrastructure damage. Restoration work is expected to begin soon. Debris crews and linemen are expected in the state.

cellphone service towers are reported down and damaged in the state. An agreement has been made for customers to change providers to get signals for calls to be made.

Cedric Richmond, a former Congressman for Louisiana, was also on the call. Richmond will act as a direct line to the White House for the State of Louisiana.

"We are going to stand with you and the people in the Gulf for as long as it doing," Biden said.

Governor Edwards thanked Biden for this quick response in signing declarations for the state. He says the levee systems were not breached and performed very well during Ida.

"The damage is still catastrophic, the power outage is critical for us. We are trying to prioritize restoration for our hospitals," he said.

FEMA has been with the state since before the storm, working with the state. FEMA officials are expected to return to the state as recovery begins.

"We are still in a life saving mode, a search and rescue. We are making progress. We stated search and rescue at daylight," Edwards said.

16 teams from other states began working to help and assist in rescues by boat and air. A Galiano hospital was the first rescue performed by the US Coast Guard. 5,000 National guard in the state have been activated and around 5,000 more are expected from outside the state.

"If there is anything else you need, just holler," Biden said.

See the full meeting below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel