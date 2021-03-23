BESE revises COVID-19 distancing requirements to reflect latest CDC guidance

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has revised its COVID-19 K-12 physical distancing requirements to reflect the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

BESE President Sandy Holloway has approved the revisions to the state's minimum COVID-19 health and safety standards for Louisiana school facilities.

Effective immediately, the revisions to the standards remove the specific physical distancing requirement of six feet and insert the provision that distancing requirements shall be in accordance with current Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) guidelines, as informed by the CDC.

Last week, the CDC updated its K-12 guidance to reflect the latest science on physical distancing between students in classrooms. The CDC now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings.

"Louisiana's education leaders are committed to ensuring a safe and productive learning environment as we move incrementally toward the restoration of normal classroom and school operations," said Holloway. "As research and information related to COVID-19 mitigation continues to evolve, we will continue working to align policies with the latest recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC as necessary and appropriate."

The policy passed by BESE in July 2020 that established the statewide standards included a provision that appropriate revisions may be made based on updated recommendations issued by the CDC or LDH. Holloway's approval of the revisions, by emergency rule under interim authority, is scheduled to be ratified by the full board at its next regular meeting on April 21, 2021.

More COVID-19 information from BESE can be found here.

