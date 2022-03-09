BESE approves proposal to increase teacher, staff salaries

BESE has approved a new funding formula that would increase teacher and support staff salaries. It will now be sent to the Louisiana legislature.

The Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula was approved by the board for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. They say it will sustain the current level of state funding allocated to public schools and increase teacher and support staff salaries.

The new MFP includes a raise of $1,500 for certificated teachers and $750 for non-certificated school support staff, reflecting the education pay increases proposed in Governor John Bel Edwards’ 2022-23 Executive Budget.

The MFP defines the cost of educating all public school students in Louisiana. According to BESE, the state’s constitution requires them to develop a formula for distributing state funds to public schools and submit it to the Louisiana Legislature each year.

The final resolution outlining the formula approved by BESE today will be sent to lawmakers by March 15 for consideration. The Legislature may approve or reject the formula submitted by BESE but cannot make changes to it, they say.

The resolution approved by BESE also includes a request that in the event additional funds are realized, the Legislature will return the MFP formula to BESE so that it may be revised to increase the pay raise to a minimum of $2,000 for certificated staff and $1,000 for non-certificated support staff.

BESE’s funding proposal maintains support for certified mentor teachers through an annual allocation of $2,000 per mentor teacher.

The new formula also expands the allowable use of the Career Development Fund supplementary allocation to include course tuition for career and technical education and increases Supplemental Course Allocation per pupil amount from $59 to $70.

Complete details on the 2022-2023 MFP formula are available online via the BESE BoardDocs website.

