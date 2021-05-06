Bear killed in crash near Ramah

A vehicle collided with a bear trying to cross I-10 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge Parish line Thursday morning, WBRZ reports.

Authorities from multiple parishes and State Police were responding to the collision.

The bear was killed in the impact, authorities told WBRZ.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents were dispatched to the I-10 collision with the bear Thursday. The collision happened around mile marker 137. There was no immediate information about the driver of the vehicle, though authorities did not insinuate there were injuries to anyone in the vehicle.

To read WBRZ's full story, click here.