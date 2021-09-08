Baton Rouge Zoo announces death of Burreaux the giraffe

Burreaux the giraffe has died at the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Zoo officials announced the giraffe's death Wednesday evening. Staff say they are "beyond saddened by this sudden loss and are grieving immensely."

On Tuesday, 20-month-old Burreaux experienced a sudden onset of acute symptoms, including a severe cough and overall agitation. Veterinary staff took immediate measures, swiftly giving the giraffe medications to stabilize him. He was constantly evaluated by staff to optimize his chances of recovery. The zoo also reached out to numerous zoological veterinarians from across the nation, but say none had experienced a giraffe with comparable symptoms.

The vet team's plan was to observe Burreaux overnight and schedule an immobilization to explore the issue further on Wednesday morning if the giraffe didn't improve.

There was little change in his condition until 12:30 a.m., when staff say he took a turn for the worse and died soon after.

A necropsy was conducted by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and the zoo's vet staff at LSU; official results should be available in 30 days.

"We appreciate your understanding during our time of extreme mourning," the zoo's announcement reads. "The Zoo’s entire team adored Burreaux and is undergoing their own level of sadness over this sudden and unexpected loss. Rest in peace big guy. We love you!"

Burreaux was born on December 26, 2019. Members of the public chose to name the calf 'Burreaux' after Heisman trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The zoo welcomed Burreaux's baby sister last week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel