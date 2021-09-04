Burreaux the giraffe's baby sister born at Baton Rouge Zoo

Last year, there was Burreaux. This year, there's a new baby sister!

The Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the birth of Burreaux's little sister, born on August 31.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo said Hurricane Ida "blew in something positive to Baton Rouge."

The calf was born to 8-year-old second-time mother Rosie and 15-year-old father Rowan. At this point, the calf appears to be progressing as expected, the zoo says.

This is the 21st giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Officials say the number of giraffes in the wild has decreased by 40% in the last 30 years, something many conservationists refer to as "the silent extinction."

"This special calf will play a role in helping bring about awareness and support for helping to save giraffe's just like her in the wild. Join us in welcoming her to our great big world!" the zoo said.

The public will have the chance to be a part of selecting the calf's name - for updates on that, click here.

