Baton Rouge man dies in Livingston crash

A Baton Rouge man died early Sunday in a crash near Denham Springs, troopers say.

Fredrick Warner, 43, died in a single-vehicle crash on La. 1019 just north of La. 1024, troopers with Troop A say.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Warner was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1019 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert bordering the roadway.

Warner was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Warner for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.