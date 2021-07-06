Baby monitor captures moment tree falls onto Prairieville home

A family in Prairieville is thankful no one was injured after a large tree fell through their home on Friday.

Home security cameras and a baby monitor captured the moment when the tree fell onto Courtney and Kale Buchholtz home.

The most shocking video was captured by a baby monitor that was watching the couple's 5-month-old son Cannon sleep. As the tree falls, debris and insulation rain down on top of Cannon.

The couple race into the room and scoop him up and away from any danger. No one was harmed in the incident.

According to WBRZ, the family was cleaning up on Monday after the incident, moving their belongings elsewhere so that rebuilding can begin. Read more here.

See post from Courtney and Kale Buchholtz below:

