Autism Indicator now available on Louisiana driver’s licenses

Eligible Louisiana residents can now request to have an "Autism" indicator added to their driver's license.

According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, the indicator will appear under the picture on the license of those residents who qualify.

Qualified applicants include any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional.

The autism indicator is optional and can be removed from a credential at any time, as requested by the applicant, they say.

The “Autism” designation can be displayed on any class driver’s license, including the TIP, but may not be placed on Class I (Identification Card) or Class H (Handicap Identification Card) credentials.

Applicants must provide one of the following documents to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in order to have the designation added:

Medical Examiner’s Certification of Autism Spectrum Disorder form completed by the medical or mental health professional

A statement from a qualified mental health professional licensed in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States verifying the applicant’s disability.

A driver’s license with an Autism indicator cannot include the “Veteran,” “I’m a Cajun” or “100% DAV” indicators, according to the state. They say the Autism indicator can only be combined with the “Needs Accommodation” indicator. If the driver’s license indicates “Autism,” but not “Needs Accommodation,” a puzzle piece symbol will appear on the license with the autism designation below the picture.

If the driver’s license indicates both “Autism” and “Needs Accommodation,” the autism designation will appear below the picture in addition to “AN” above the picture.

LA Wallet users can also display the Autism indicator on their license in the LA Wallet app..

