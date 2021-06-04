Authorities searching for missing 83-year-old in Tensas Parish

Louisiana State Police are assisting the Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office in searching for a missing elderly man.

83-year-old Earnest Battle Sr., was last seen on Tuesday evening in St. Joseph. His family says he was driving a blue 2009 Ford Focus, with Louisiana license plate 648EPA. His direction of travel is unknown to his family.

Family members say Battle has early onset Alzeimer's symptoms.

If you see this vehicle or Battle, contact the Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-766-3961.

