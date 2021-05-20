Attorney General's Office warns of flood related scams

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office is warning residents to be aware of scams in the aftermath of flooding and severe weather across the state.

"After a natural disaster, it is important for consumers to be aware of con artists lurking during this vulnerable time," said Attorney General Landry. "I encourage those impacted by the recent flooding to educate themselves on fake charities, sham rental properties, and contractor fraud."

Residents are asked to download a copy of Consumer Tips for Natural Disasters and follow these tips in guarding themselves against flood scammers:

Protect Your Information. If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, do not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate.

If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, do not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate. Beware Of Imposters. Remember that officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and that there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from the federal government. Anyone claiming to be a federal official who asks for money is an imposter.

Remember that officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and that there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from the federal government. Anyone claiming to be a federal official who asks for money is an imposter. Donate With Diligence. Only donate to trusted, well-known charities. Beware of scammers who create fake charities during natural disasters. Always verify a charity's legitimacy through its official website.

The Attorney General's Office says that anyone who believes they or someone they know has fallen victim to a natural disaster scam should report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel