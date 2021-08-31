AT&T provides Tuesday morning update

AT&T has provided an update on Hurricane Ida recovery, as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

"We continue to make progress with our recovery and restoration efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. As of this morning, our wireless network in Louisiana is operating at more than 85 percent of normal. In addition, our wireless network in Alabama is operating normally and Mississippi is experiencing minimal impacts to wireless service. We will continue to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible in order to keep our customers connected," the company states.

"Our wireline teams continue to work to address storm damage to our infrastructure in the storm area. All of our wireline facilities are online, although many are running on backup power at this time. We are deploying additional generators and refueling them as needed," the statement continues.

To aid in the recovery efforts, the company says that 13 mobile satellite cell towers are on air and promise that additional assets are on the way to areas impacted by the storm.

