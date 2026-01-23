Art, photos sought for state's collector license cards

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) sells hard collector’s license cards for $5.00. These optional collectible cards let you carry all your active annual licenses on a single, long-lasting card that fits in your wallet. These collector cards will feature new artwork each year from our very own outdoor enthusiasts.

LDWF is looking for amateur or professional artists or photographers who love the Louisiana outdoors to submit iconic Louisiana outdoor artwork and photographs to be featured on this year’s hard license cards! We are looking for user-submitted, original artwork or photographs falling into the following categories Wildlife/Hunting, Fish/Fishing, and Scenic/Other to be featured. Photographs or artwork may be submitted in digital format.

To participate, simply click the link below, enter your contact information into the form, and upload your image(s) before February 21.

Submit Your Artwork for the 2026 Hard Card Photography Contest [wlf.louisiana.gov]

Rules:



Images must be taken in Louisiana

Please do not submit images with anyone’s recognizable face.

Image size cannot exceed 20MB

Images should be horizontal

LDWF will announce the winners. Winners will be notified by email, will have their artwork featured on the hard license cards, and will be featured on our website and social media channels throughout the year.

The hard license cards will go on sale in June 2026 and will be available for an additional $5.00 fee.

The proceeds from the card sales help fund LDWF’s mission to manage, conserve, and promote wise utilization of Louisiana’s renewable fish and wildlife resources and their supporting habitats.

LDWF will continue to accept paper licenses and digital licenses. To learn more about license and tagging requirements, visit this website