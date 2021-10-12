Arrangements for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert set

Louisiana State Police have provided details of services set for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed this weekend during a three-parish crime spree in the Baton Rouge area.

Here is what they have sent to us:

The life and service of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert will be honored and celebrated at a Funeral Mass for family, friends, and public safety colleagues on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. The ceremony will take place at 11:00am with visitation hours at the church from 9:00am - 11:00am. The interment will follow the services at the Mausoleum behind the church. An additional visitation will be made available on Friday evening, October 15, 2021 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. The use of facemasks and social distancing will be required by all attendees.

Master Trooper Gaubert was 47 years old at the time of his death and had served as a Louisiana State Trooper since 2002. Upon his graduation from the Academy, he was assigned to patrol at Troop A in Baton Rouge. Master Trooper Gaubert served six years at Troop A before he transferred to the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division in 2009. During his time at Troop A, Master Trooper Gaubert received several commendations for his dedicated and exemplary service to the public. Master Trooper Gaubert continued his work with the Criminal Investigative Division until he returned to patrol at Troop A in 2012. He continued to perform at an exceptional level and received numerous commendations for his commitment to public safety.

Prior to joining the DPS family, Master Trooper Gaubert served his country in the United States Army and Louisiana National Guard. During his career in the Army, he achieved the rank of Corporal (E-4). Corporal Gaubert was an infantryman and served in Somalia from October 1993 to March 1994. He received an honorable discharge in 1996, but continued to serve in the Louisiana National Guard where he worked as a Drill Instructor for the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Beauregard in Carville, LA.

Master Trooper Gaubert dedicated his life to the service and protection of our state and country and exemplified the Core Values of Louisiana State Police. He will forever be remembered as a hero and will always have a place in our DPS family. Master Trooper Gaubert is survived by his parents, Michael and Joann Gaubert, two sisters, Alisha and Kim, and two children, 20-year-old Hunter and 11-year-old Dylan Gaubert.

The public can demonstrate their support for Master Trooper Gaubert and his family by lining the procession route from Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) to St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge) on Saturday morning. The procession is tentatively set to begin at 8:00am with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts. The procession will travel north on U.S. 61 to Siegen Lane and then west on Siegen Lane to St. George Catholic Church.

For those unable to attend, a livestream of the procession and Funeral Mass will be shared on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

The charitable arm of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities, is the proper mechanism for donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

- Online: Visit: https://latroopers.org/about-lsta/louisiana-troopers-charities or https://www.paypal.me/LSTALTC

- Check: Made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with Gaubert Family in the memo line and mailed to 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

- Phone: Dial 225-928-2000 for personal assistance or to facilitate a credit card donation.

Thank you for remembering Master Trooper Gaubert’s family, friends, and LSP brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.