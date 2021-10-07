Army Corps of Engineers updates on Day 40 of Ida response

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing an update to residents on relief efforts 40 days after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

As of October 7, there are currently 16 open FEMA mission assignments, while 9 have been closed. A total of $224,045,740 in funding has been provided post-Ida, with 304 personnel deployed for disaster relief.

The Corps has installed 18,485 Blue Roofs as part of the initiative to assist homeowners who sustained damage from the storm. There have been 33,776 requests so far.

USACE dewatering missions in all parishes are nearing completion. There have been a total of 21 levee cuts, 21 locations closed, and 15 pumps installed.

208 infrastructure facility assessments have been completed. Of those, 22 were water assessments and 122 were waste water assessments.

82 temporary generators have been installed - 100% of the planned installations.

Latest facts and figures on our activities during the response to Hurricane #Ida (As of Oct. 7)

