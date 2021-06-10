Ardoin makes friendly wager with Tennessee official on Super Regional matchup

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has made a wager with the Tennessee Secretary of State on the outcome of this weekend's Super Regional matchup.

Ardoin and Tennessee Secretary Tre Hargett are wagering food as LSU and Tennessee baseball prepare for their weekend Super Regional matchup. Their wager will be on the outcome of the best-of-three series.

Ardoin, who is an LSU graduate is offering up Louisiana boudin.

“Should the Tigers somehow fall this weekend in Knoxville, I will send Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett some delicious Louisiana boudin. However, I’m confident LSU will be playing for another championship in Coach Mainieri’s last season!”

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett who is a Volunteer fan responded to Ardoin's offer by saying he'd send some Nashville hot chicken if LSU "miraculoulsy wins."

"Tennessee baseball has had an incredible year, finishing first in the SEC East. I'm confident the Vols will win, and the Tigers will geaux home empty handed," Hargett said.

LSU takes on Tennessee for the first game this Saturday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m.

The winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel