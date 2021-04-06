Ardoin announces election integrity, voting commission

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced on Tuesday the formation of the Louisiana Commission on Election Integrity and Voting.

The commission was formed "in an effort to ensure Louisiana's continued confidence in election administration," Ardoin said in a release.

According to the secretary, the bipartisan commission seeks to provide an overview of the state's election processes and to answer the following questions:

How do we assure continued confidence in our elections?

How do we combat voter fatigue?

How do we improve voters' experiences?

The commission will be made of up a diverse group of experts in the fields of election administration, cybersecurity and technology, and business and industry. The members will represent all members of the state and bring a wide array of backgrounds to their service on the commission, Ardoin said.

The commission will be chaired by former State Representative Quentin Dastugue.

Members will begin meeting after the conclusion of the 2021 regular legislative session and will issue their final report to Secretary Ardoin no later than February 1, 2022.

