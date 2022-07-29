Appeals Court: Trigger law to take effect as legal challenge plays out

A Louisiana appeals court has ruled the state’s strict ban on abortion must be reinstated as the ongoing legal challenge to the ban plays out, delivering a blow to abortion advocates after they won a favorable ruling in district court, our media partners at The Advocate report.

A three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Friday that the district court must grant Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a “suspensive appeal,” which means the lower court’s order blocking the law must be suspended while Landry appeals. Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction against the “trigger ban” on abortion earlier this month, the newspaper is reporting.

To read the whole story with all the background and details, click here.

If you'd like to read the 1st Circuit's ruling for yourself, click here.