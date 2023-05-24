Watch Now
Anti-trans bill dies in Louisiana legislature committee

Posted at 2:03 PM, May 24, 2023
A Louisiana Senate committee killed a bill Wednesday that sought to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, including surgeries and puberty blockers, dealing a victory to LGBTQ+ activists fighting the legislation, our media partners at the Advocate report.

The proposed ban on gender-affirming care, House Bill 648, was sponsored by Rep. Gabe Firment, R-Pollock. Firment had filed the measure in previous years; but the bill progressed further this year than in the past amid a national climate where Republican-controlled legislatures have pushed more efforts to ban or restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare, the newspaper reports.

