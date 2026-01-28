Another storm-related death in Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. (January 28, 2026) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming an additional winter storm-related death and providing an update to a previously reported death.

The Jackson Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 65-year-old male who died from hypothermia at his home following an extended power outage. The coroner has confirmed this death as storm-related.

The Sabine Parish coroner has updated the classification of the death of a 62-year-old male, whom the department previously reported as storm-related. After further investigation, the death is not considered storm-related.

The total number of winter storm-related deaths in Louisiana is eight.

During extreme winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe:

Know the signs of cold-related illness

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:



Hypothermia

Shivering or fumbling hands

Exhaustion or drowsiness

Confusion or memory loss

Slurred speech

Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants

Frostbite

Redness or pain in any skin area

White or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

Warming Centers

There are currently 67 open warming centers across Louisiana, with 16 planned to open.

For a list of warming centers in your area, or to contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), visit getagameplan.org.

Carbon monoxide (CO)



Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas.

CO is present when fuel is burned in engines, furnaces, and open fires.

Fuels that can produce CO when burned include gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane.

Breathing high levels of CO causes CO poisoning, which can cause severe illness or even death in just minutes. For this reason, CO is often referred to as an invisible killer.

The primary risk of carbon monoxide poisoning comes from home and garage use of gas generators and from malfunctioning fuel-burning appliances such as home stoves, water heaters, and space heaters.

Operating such engines and appliances in a confined space can cause CO to accumulate to toxic concentrations very quickly.

Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning. Infants, the elderly, and people with chronic heart disease, anemia, or breathing problems are more likely to get sick from CO.

People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.

Have a CO alarm. Combination smoke and CO detectors can alert people to CO and save lives.

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like”

Generator safety



Never use portable generators indoors. This includes a garage, carport, basement, crawl space, or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation.

Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death.

Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Place generators outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Do not refuel when hot.

Keep the generator dry and do not use it in wet conditions.

﻿Heating safety



Ensure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Ensure your heating system has been properly serviced and is clean, functioning correctly, and properly ventilated to the exterior. If you use a fireplace or chimney, have them inspected and cleaned as well.

Do not use gas or electric ovens or stoves for heating. Gas ovens may go out or burn inefficiently, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed for space heating.

Do not burn outdoor barbecue materials indoors, even in a fireplace.

Plug space heaters directly into the wall socket, not into extension cords. Do not use the heater if the cords are frayed or splitting.

Place space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from bedding or other flammable materials.

Never allow children to play with or around the heater.

Unplug the heater when not in use.

Never leave the heater unattended.

BBQ grill safety



Never use charcoal grills, propane grills, or portable gas camp stoves indoors, in a garage, or on a screened-in porch.

Grills produce high levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and deadly gas.

If using a grill outdoors, position the grill in a well-ventilated, outdoor, sheltered area away from snow, ice, and most importantly, away from siding or flammable materials.

Alcohol and hypothermia

Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia both physiologically and through impaired decision-making. It causes blood vessels to dilate (vasodilation), making the skin feel warm while increasing heat loss.

Alcohol also:



Reduces the shivering response, which is the body’s natural way of producing heat, keeping the body warm.

Causes our brainstem to lower our core body temperature.

Impairs judgment, which can lead to risky behaviors such as not dressing appropriately in very cold weather and not responding appropriately to signs of hypothermia such as shivering, slurred speech, or mumbling.

Drink responsibly and limit the amount of time you spend outside when the temperature is near or below freezing.

Additional tips

