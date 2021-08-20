Another member of Governor's staff tests positive for COVID-19

The Governor's Office announced Friday, August 20, that another member of the Governor’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has been working off-site and no other employees were exposed, according to a release.

The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health, they say

The Governor’s office says it has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

