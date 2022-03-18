Watch
Angola Rodeo is back

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo is back.

The annual event is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, 2022.

Inmates will present events like Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull-Dogging, and the world famous Guts-n-Glory. The gates to one of the most famous prisons in the world open at 8 a.m., and the “Wildest Show in the South!” starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20.00, and all seats are reserved.

ONLY Rodeo Tickets will be sold. NO separate Arts and Crafts Tickets will be available.

There will be music, food, and unique and affordable arts and crafts, including jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, and toys, all made by incarcerated individuals.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting edge reentry programs, which work to lower recidivism and create fewer crime victims.

All COVID restrictions have been lifted. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit the rodeo's website at angolarodeo.com.

