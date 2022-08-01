Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Angola Prison Rodeo takes place in October

angola2_AP.jpeg
AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La. A federal judge says medical care at Louisiana's state penitentiary is so poor that it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's ruling on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, says there are “overwhelming deficiencies" in the administration of medical care at the lockup in Angola that have led to undiagnosed illnesses and preventable prisoner deaths.
angola2_AP.jpeg
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 17:05:40-04

ST. FRANCISVILLE,LA — The Angola Prison Rodeo is set to take place every Sunday in October.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m and the rodeo begins at 1:00 p.m.

The event is family friendly and features food, entertainment and offender made crafts.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $20. Children under two aren't required to have a ticket as long as they are seated in an adults lap. Tickets can be purchase online or by calling 225-655-2030. Tickets will be mailed or held at "Will Call".

Louisiana State Penitentiary officials remind attendees of the following:

  • NOTICE - Introduction of Contraband including but not limited to drugs, alcohol, weapons or cell phones into the prison is a felony for which you will be prosecuted under L.R.S. 14:402
  • By entering this penal institution, you have consented to a search of your person, property and vehicle.
  • No food, drink, umbrellas, stadium seats, or cameras are allowed through the rodeo entrance gate.
  • All weapons, ammunition, alcohol and drugs must be deposited at the Front Gate before entering the institution.
  • All purses, diaper bags, belt pouches, etc., must be clear and no larger than 12”x6”x12” and will be searched before you enter the rodeo grounds. No food items or ice chests will be allowed. Ice chests must be locked inside the vehicle.
  • All vehicles are to be locked. All knives, cell phones, cameras, or video equipment should be left inside your locked vehicle. All tools must be locked in a toolbox or inside the vehicle.
  • Louisiana State Penitentiary is a smoke free facility. No smoking materials are allowed inside of the rodeo grounds.
  • ALL UNLOCKED VEHICLES WILL BE SEARCHED

For more information contact a rodeo representative at info@angolarodeo.com or by calling 225-655-2607.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.