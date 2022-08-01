Angola Prison Rodeo takes place in October

ST. FRANCISVILLE,LA — The Angola Prison Rodeo is set to take place every Sunday in October.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m and the rodeo begins at 1:00 p.m.

The event is family friendly and features food, entertainment and offender made crafts.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $20. Children under two aren't required to have a ticket as long as they are seated in an adults lap. Tickets can be purchase online or by calling 225-655-2030. Tickets will be mailed or held at "Will Call".



Louisiana State Penitentiary officials remind attendees of the following:

NOTICE - Introduction of Contraband including but not limited to drugs, alcohol, weapons or cell phones into the prison is a felony for which you will be prosecuted under L.R.S. 14:402



By entering this penal institution, you have consented to a search of your person, property and vehicle.

No food, drink, umbrellas, stadium seats, or cameras are allowed through the rodeo entrance gate.

All weapons, ammunition, alcohol and drugs must be deposited at the Front Gate before entering the institution.

All purses, diaper bags, belt pouches, etc., must be clear and no larger than 12”x6”x12” and will be searched before you enter the rodeo grounds. No food items or ice chests will be allowed. Ice chests must be locked inside the vehicle.

All vehicles are to be locked. All knives, cell phones, cameras, or video equipment should be left inside your locked vehicle. All tools must be locked in a toolbox or inside the vehicle.

Louisiana State Penitentiary is a smoke free facility. No smoking materials are allowed inside of the rodeo grounds.

ALL UNLOCKED VEHICLES WILL BE SEARCHED

For more information contact a rodeo representative at info@angolarodeo.com or by calling 225-655-2607.

