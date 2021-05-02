Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash in work zone

State Police arrested a driver and accused them of driving drunk in a work zone, after they crashed into a State Police unit.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. in New Orleans, troopers say.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B along with local law enforcement partners were helping Entergy with a planned closure of the I-610 in New Orleans. As westbound traffic on I-10 neared Louisa Avenue, an impaired driver caused a three vehicle crash, one of which being a fully marked State Police unit.

Minor injuries were sustained during the crash by all parties involved. Troopers placed the impaired driver under arrest for reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

Work zones continue to be an increasingly dangerous space for workers and law enforcement alike; Troopers urge drivers to slow down, observe posted work zone speeds and maintain a safe distance behind vehicles.

Here are some photos from the crash, courtesy of State Police: