Albertson's recalls deli items made with cucumbers over salmonella

Albertsons Companies have issued a voluntary recall of some store-made deli and produce items containing bulk cucumber from SunFed Produce, due to possible salmonella contamination.

Following a recall initiated by SunFed Produce, LLC, Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled select store-made deli and produce items containing recalled bulk cucumber, supplied by SunFed Produce, due to possible Salmonella contamination and in association with an active illness outbreak. You can find the SunFed Produce press releasehere.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The select store-made deli and produce items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb. These stores are located in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

As a result of this recall, the following products from the Deli or Produce Departments which were available for purchase or produced between 10/18/2024 thru 11/27/2024 may have been impacted.

