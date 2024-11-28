Watch Now
Albertson's recalls deli items made with cucumbers over salmonella

Albertsons Companies have issued a voluntary recall of some store-made deli and produce items containing bulk cucumber from SunFed Produce, due to possible salmonella contamination.

Following a recall initiated by SunFed Produce, LLC, Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled select store-made deli and produce items containing recalled bulk cucumber, supplied by SunFed Produce, due to possible Salmonella contamination and in association with an active illness outbreak. You can find the SunFed Produce press releasehere.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The select store-made deli and produce items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb. These stores are located in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:
As a result of this recall, the following products from the Deli or Produce Departments which were available for purchase or produced between 10/18/2024 thru 11/27/2024 may have been impacted.

UPC
Desc
Pack
Size
29103300000
ECOMM TRAY VEGETABLE & DIP
1
EA
29118100000
TRAY VEGETABLE LARGE 18 IN KSHR
1
EA
29133200000
TRAY VEGETABLE & HUMMUS 16 IN
1
EA
29134000000
ECOMM TRAY VEGETABLE & HUMMUS
1
EA
29134400000
TRAY VEGETABLE & HUMMUS 18 IN
1
EA
29161000000
SNACK SQUARE VEGETABLE & HUMMUS
1
EA
29169000000
VEGETABLE & DIP TRAY 16 INCH
1
EA
29169100000
VEGETABLE & DIP TRAY 18 INCH
1
EA
29204500000
VEGETABLE FRESH TRAY MEDIUM KSHR FS
1
EA
24110700000
CUCUMBER SLICED MEDIUM
1
9 OZ
24117800000
CUCUMBER SLICED LARGE
1
23 OZ
24117900000
CUCUMBER SLICED W/TAJIN MEDIUM
1
9 OZ
24118000000
CUCUMBER SLICED W/TAJIN LARGE
1
23 OZ
24118100000
CUCUMBER SLICED W/RANCH LARGE
1
22 OZ
24119800000
CUCUMBER SLICED W/RANCH MEDIUM
1
8 OZ
24128600000
VEGETABLE TRAY RED ROUND
1
34 OZ
24128700000
VEGETABLE TRAY RED RECTANGLE
1
65 OZ
24148900000
JICAMA WATERMELON CUCUMBER CUP W/TAJIN
1
EA
24222100000
RECTANGULAR VEGETABLE TRAY
1
72 OZ
24236200000
LETTUCE MIX BOWL
1
12 OZ
24335800000
SALAD GARDEN
1
EA
24244200000
VEGETABLES SPECIAL ORDER - EA
1
EA
24244100000
VEGETABLES SPECIAL ORDER - LB
1
LB
24511700000
VEGGIE PLATTER – PREMIUM
1
51oz
