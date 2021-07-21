AG's office announces arrests for unemployment fraud

The Louisiana Attorney General's office has announced several more arrests of people accused of stealing more than $1 million of government benefits.

“With the unemployment system being as overwhelmed and insecure as it has been, it is no surprise that bad actors are coming out of the woodworks to take advantage of it,” said Attorney General Landry. “So my office will continue investigating false claims and doing what we legally can to bring criminals to justice.”

The AG's office says investigators learned multiple groups of individuals operating across several parishes in Louisiana had conspired to defraud both the Louisiana and California COVID-19 unemployment insurance programs. It is alleged that members of these groups filed multiple fraudulent online claims with the California Employment Development Department (EDD) and the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

In total, over 100 false claims were filed with California EDD, resulting in over $1 million in stolen unemployment funds; and that several of the accused simultaneously submitted fraudulent claims to the LWC, resulting in more than $60,000 being stolen.

Dynasty Rowe (26 of Maringouin) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Government Benefits Fraud.

(26 of Maringouin) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Government Benefits Fraud. Kendell Fowler (42 of Baton Rouge) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Criminal Conspiracy.

(42 of Baton Rouge) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Criminal Conspiracy. Miquel Banks (28 of Plaquemine) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Money Laundering.

(28 of Plaquemine) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Money Laundering. Lasia Brock (20 of Thibodaux) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Government Benefits Fraud.

(20 of Thibodaux) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Government Benefits Fraud. Ashley Johnson (32 of Prairieville) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, Money Laundering, and Government Benefits Fraud.

(32 of Prairieville) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, Money Laundering, and Government Benefits Fraud. Darrolyn Bell (29 of Plaquemine) has been charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Government Benefits Fraud.

The arrests were made with assistance from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Addis Police Department, U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), and LWC.

There are currently two other outstanding warrants related to this matter for Adrienne Johnson (37 of Prairieville) and Joseph Mitchell (24 of Baton Rouge). Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact LBI at 800-256-4506 or the local law enforcement agency.

Additionally, investigators received requests for assistance regarding other allegations that eventually resulted in two more arrests.

Cole Morden (24 of Denham Springs) has been charged with Government Benefits Fraud. He is accused of knowingly causing the submittal of weekly certifications to the LWC and allegedly collecting over $800 in unemployment funds while incarcerated at the Livingston Parish Sherriff's Office Correctional Facility.

(24 of Denham Springs) has been charged with Government Benefits Fraud. He is accused of knowingly causing the submittal of weekly certifications to the LWC and allegedly collecting over $800 in unemployment funds while incarcerated at the Livingston Parish Sherriff's Office Correctional Facility. Dana Ganaway (51 of Morgan City) has been charged with Government Benefits Fraud. During an interview with LBI agents, they say she allegedly confessed to submitting false unemployment insurance claims and concealing her employment income for purposes to receive pandemic unemployment benefits. Ganaway allegedly received $8,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

The arrests were made with assistance from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, DOL, and LWC.

