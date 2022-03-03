Agents cite two men for illegally releasing feral hogs

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Pitkin men on Feb. 17 for alleged feral hog violations in Vernon Parish.

Agents cited two men for illegally transporting live feral hogs and releasing live feral hogs.

Agents were made aware of a video posted on social media on February 2 that showed live feral hogs being released back into the wild. Agents made contact with the poster who allegedly admitted that he and the other man transported live feral hogs from Beauregard Parish to Vernon Parish and then released them into the wild.

Both men admitted to agents that they did not possess the required Louisiana Department of Agriculture permit for transporting live feral hogs.

Illegally transporting live feral hogs brings up to a $900 fine and six months in jail. Releasing live feral hogs into the wild carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

