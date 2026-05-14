AG Murrill and New Orleans Mayor Moreno clash over Orleans Clerk Dispute

NEW ORLEANS — Tensions are escalating between New Orleans leaders and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill over an ongoing dispute involving the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court, with both sides trading public statements and social media posts highlighting a widening legal and political conflict.

Murrill is demanding that city leaders rescind resolutions tied to appointing an interim clerk, warning officials could face removal from office under Louisiana’s usurper laws. Click here to see Murrill’s Facebook post with documents.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno pushed back on social media, accusing the attorney general of attempting to pressure city leaders as the legal dispute continues. Click here to watch Moreno’s response video.

Murrill later escalated the rhetoric, writing, “When you finally hold criminals and corrupt elected officials accountable, people get uncomfortable,” alongside a screenshot of a newly filed recall petition against her. The recall petition was filed by the same woman who previously launched unsuccessful recall efforts against Gov. Jeff Landry and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards, according to public records.

Moreno has defended the city’s position, framing the conflict as a matter of due process and saying she won’t back down.