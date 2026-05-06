Petition to recall Gov. Jeff Landry filed by Baton Rouge residents

Two Baton Rouge residents have filed the paperwork to attempt a recall of Gov. Jeff Landry.

The women, Marian Gbaiwon Hills and Katilyn Steper, filed the petition with the Secretary of State this week.

They say they want to recall Landry because of "a pattern of actions and statements that undermine fair representation, misalign priorities away for community needs and emphasize punishment over meaningful solutions that address the root causes affecting Louisiana communities."

In a release, Hills said she also is leading a recall effort against Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

Under Louisiana law, Ithe petition must be signed by at least 20 percent of the active electors. That would be 500,883 voters, or 20 percent of 2,504,416. The signed and dated petition shall be submitted to the Registrar of Voters for each parish not later than 180 days after the day on which the copy of the petition was filed with the Secretary of State's office - which was May 4, 2026.

“This effort reflects growing concern among constituents who believe leadership should prioritize addressing root causes and delivering solutions that strengthen all communities across the state,” the release quotes Hills as saying.

To read the details about how recalls work in Louisiana, click here.

We reached out to the governor to see if he had any response. We'll update this story with any response we receive.