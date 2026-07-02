AG Liz Murrill responds to indictment against her

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill responded to the indictment an Orleans Parish grand jury made against her in connection to alleged threats against New Orleans officials.

"After taking on violent crime and entrenched corruption in New Orleans, it’s no surprise the status quo is looking for ways to stop me," Murrill said. "This unprecedented action and the corrupt indictments spawned from it are retaliatory, meritless, and unconstitutional. After confidential information was illegally leaked to members of the press by the grand jury or the improperly appointed, unqualified special prosecutor, there are now indications that the court handcuffed and locked out members of the media—and threatened them with contempt—in clear violation of Louisiana law. It is beyond ironic that the improperly appointed special prosecutor, who called my office and violated the confidentiality of the grand jury proceedings herself, claims protecting confidentiality justified closing the courtroom. And the grand jury that leaked information like a sinking ship hardly seemed concerned about privacy."

Murrill said she will be taking action against the indictment.

"I will be immediately filing an emergency supervisory writ with the Louisiana Supreme Court. Hopefully this will be sorted out quickly," she said. "I will not back down. I will continue enforcing the law, fighting corruption, and doing the job the people of Louisiana elected me to do."

The grand jury indicted Murrill Thursday in connection with a probe into alleged threats she made to New Orleans city leaders in May. To read more about that indictment, click here.