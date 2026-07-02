Attorney General indicted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill in connection with a probe into alleged threats she made to New Orleans city leaders in May, according to a source with knowledge of the indictment.

The counts Murrill was charged with weren’t immediately available.

The decision comes after sources told Fox 8 Tuesday evening the grand jury began investigating letters Murrill sent Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five city councilmembers in May.

In those letters, Murrill warned the officials their actions could trigger “serious consequences” under Louisiana law, including possible removal from office.

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Former Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Laurie White was appointed special prosecutor to oversee the inquiry, according to a source familiar with the probe.

The letters came during a dispute over the state legislature’s move to eliminate the city’s criminal clerk of court position and consolidate the office with the civil clerk.

The City Council voted to appoint the interim clerk, former judge Calvin Johnson, and called for a special election — a move Moreno and Williams supported at the time.

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The Louisiana Supreme Court later struck down the council’s resolutions, blocked the special election and ordered the civil clerk, Chelsey Richard Napoleon, to serve as the consolidated clerk as required by the new law.

Murrill defended the letters Wednesday but said she had no direct knowledge of any grand jury inquiry into them.