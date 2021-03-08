Advocate reports on complaint released after lawsuit

A sexual harassment complaint against a top aide for Attorney General Jeff Landry alleges that Pat Magee harassed several women in his office, insisting one should be deployed as co-counsel at a trial “because male jurors would want to have sex with her” and that another was “not currently as pretty as she was in law school at age 20,” our media partners at The Advocate report.

The complaint, filed Nov. 20 against Magee, the head of the office’s criminal division, has been shielded from public view since then. Landry’s office filed a lawsuit against an Advocate reporter who requested a copy of it, but a Baton Rouge judge ruled last week that the complaint was a public record.

Last month, we reported that the AG's investigation found that Magee did violate policies but investigators believed his comments were "joking in nature." He was docked about $20,000 in pay and instructed to attend training. To read our story, click here.

The Advocate made a public records request for the complaint itself, and Landry sued the reporter who submitted it. Landry asked the court to dismiss the reporter's request and seal the proceedings. Here's that story.

Last week, a Baton Rouge judge ordered Landry to release the records.

Judge Tim Kelley of the 19th Judicial District ruled in favor of The Advocate | Times-Picayune reporter Andrea Gallo, saying that he would release the relevant records after making redactions that might identify witnesses, victims or "bystanders."

The records related to complaints filed against Magee, head of the office’s criminal division, whom Landry disciplined in January after the complaints were investigated by an outside law firm, Taylor Porter.

To read the Advocate's story about the ruling, click here.