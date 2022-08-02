Additional $253 million announced to support parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida

An additional $253 million dollars has been distributed to 25 parishes throughout Louisiana that were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Gov. John Bel Edwards along with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness made the announcement Tuesday.

“Thanks to our state, local and federal partners we were able to secure this funding, and I am grateful for all of their hard work,” said Gov. Edwards. “Hurricane Ida devastated our people and our coast nearly one year ago, and while the recovery process is often long and complicated, we will use these funds to not only further the restoration efforts still underway but also on projects designed to minimize the impacts of future storms.”

This round of funding provided by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will be used to support ongoing recovery efforts and mitigation projects. The first round of funding in the amount of $85 million dollars was distributed earlier this year.

Below is a list of Ida Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding by parish including the $85 million previously announced: