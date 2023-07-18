ACLU and SPLC: Kids held at Angola without a/c in converted death row solitary

Two civil rights agencies suing the state on behalf of juveniles being held at Angola say they're being held in solitary confinement without air conditioning.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center, who have filed suit against the Governor and the state on behalf of several teenagers transferred from Louisiana juvenile prisons to Angola, where they are being housed in the converted death row house at the state prison.

The ACLU and SPLC have filed new documents in the lawsuit stating that the teens, "almost all Black boys - are being placed in routine solitary confinement for 72 hours when they are detained in the former death row building of the nation’s largest adult maximum security prison — Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola," a release states.

According to a release from the agencies about a new emergency filing in the ongoingAlex A v. Edwards [aclu.org] lawsuit, children at Angola describe:

· Being placed in solitary confinement for 72 consecutive hours when they arrive — only being released from their cells for a few minutes to shower;

· Being locked in their cells at times for over 23 hours for punishment, only let out to shower in handcuffs and shackles; and

· Being handcuffed and shackled as punishment when they are occasionally allowed to go outside for recreation time.

"The new filing also cites evidence of extreme heat in the individual cells where children are confined, which do not have windows or air conditioning. The heat index in Angola, Louisiana, has been over 88 degrees every day since May 21 — a temperature which poses a serious risk of harm to people, according to an expert on the effects of heat," the release states.

The filing asks the court to order the state to remove kids from Angola and place them in youth-appropriate non-punitive settings, and bar the state from placing children in adult carceral facilities.

“Solitary confinement is even worse for children than it is for adults, and even short periods of solitary can do irreparable harm,” said Tammie Gregg, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project. “Children in the juvenile system are legally required to receive rehabilitation, education, and treatment. But in Angola, for almost a year, the state has subjected children to punishment and abuse, depriving them of their rights and further harming already traumatized young people.”

"Since October 2022 when the state transferred the first group of children to Angola, the state estimates they’ve sent between 70-80 children there — the vast majority Black boys — for 4-8 week periods. Some children have had multiple placements," the release states. "In previous declarations, children in Angola have reported solitary confinement used as a form of group punishment, being deprived of their right to an education — including failure to provide accommodations for children with disabilities, limited visits with family and loved ones, and being maced or pepper sprayed by guards.

"In a September 2022 court hearing, the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) officials swore that the Angola unit was only temporary and testified that it would be offline by the spring of 2023. Spring came and went and OJJ continues to send children to Angola in the sweltering Louisiana summer," the release continues. "Last week, the OJJ deputy secretary said the state might close the Angola facility by October or mid-November, depending on construction schedules. He also stated that children are beingtemporarily held in local adult jails [lailluminator.com] until placement at youth facilities are found."

“The state’s treatment of kids in Angola has been a series of broken promises,” said David Utter, lead counsel and executive director of the Fair Fight Initiative. “The state promised the Angola facility would close in the spring. The state promised the kids wouldn’t be held in solitary. The state promised the kids would receive their education and treatment. None of this has come to pass. We are asking the judge to take urgent action to put an end to this unprecedented mistreatment.”

“As predicted, the state’s unprecedented decision to hold children in abusive conditions inside Angola’s former death row building has resulted in almost a year of devastating effects. Kids have been held in solitary confinement, deprived of education services and family connections, and subjected to harsh living conditions. We should be helping children grow, not exposing them to unnecessary danger and irreversible harm. The state must take immediate action to remove kids from Angola and end the practice of holding children in adult facilities," said Nora Ahmed, legal director, ACLU of Louisiana.

“Despite OJJ’s stated policy of rehabilitation over punishment, the state continues to hold youth in oppressive conditions that can only be characterized as punitive. This inhumane practice must end now. Instead of locking kids up — away from their families, teachers, and peers — the state should focus its resources on programs that nurture and give all children an opportunity to succeed," said Susan Meyers, senior staff attorney, Southern Poverty Law Center.

We've reached out to the governor's office to see if they have any comment.