ABC (and KATC!) will televise the LSU-Florida State on September 3

LSU’s season-opener against Florida State in the Camping World Kickoff on Sunday, September 3, in Orlando will be televised on ABC and kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT, the network announced on Tuesday.

College football’s premiere game of opening weekend will likely pit a pair of teams ranked in the Top 10 for the Sunday prime time matchup.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers capped the season with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Florida State won its final six games to finish 10-3 in 2022, culminating with a victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It’s the second straight year LSU will open the season on a Sunday night against Florida State as the Tigers and Seminoles met in New Orleans in the 2022 opener. Florida State won that game, 24-23.