A Louisiana high school was on fire Thanksgiving Day

Update: NOFD brings fire under control at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.

New Orleans firefighters are investigating the fire in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans, that took place around 5 P.M on Thanksgiving Day.

Smoke was seen billowing from the top of one of the buildings, according to WDSU.

At that time, the fire appeared to be extinguished.

Smoke damage could be seen on the exterior of one of the buildings.

This is a developing story.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel