A local DJ has disappeared after attending a concert in Baton Rouge

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Jeff "Jazzy" Leon, 53, of Loreauville has been reported missing since Friday night.

According to family members, Leon attended a concert in Baton Rouge and hasn't made it home.

Latasha Leon, Jeff's wife tells KATC that Leon spoke to her after the concert and said that he would be home soon after stopping to get gas.

Latasha has been worried about her husbands whereabouts and is pleading with the community to help aid in any search efforts.

"I'm lost, I'm just lost," Latasha says. "I just need help to find my husband that's all I want."

Jeff Leon, whose stage name is "Jazzy Jeff" is a well known DJ whose played over 20 years in South Louisiana and parts of Texas.

Alarms were raised about his disappearance when he didn't show up for a wedding he was schedule to play at Saturday morning.

His family says he's loved by many and they just want answers.

"If anyone has seen him, contact us if you see his vehicle, contact us," said Delanne Jones. "If you hear anything about him contact us, we want answers we want to know this is unlike him."

They ask for fellow DJs and anyone in the community to aid in the search for Leon.

"We need y'all to come forward we need him," Carolyn Etienne says. "We need people to come and search for him."

Leon's wife is not giving up on searching for her husband.

"I miss him so much just bring him home please. I just want closure and peace, please bring him home."

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap and was driving a tan 2008 Ford Expedition with chrome rims.

Anyone with information on Jeffery Leon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.