87-year-old man beaten and robbed, family offers a reward to get answers

LIVINGSTON PARISH — In state news, pictures of a bruised and bloodied 87-year-old man are being shared across social media.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says he was beaten right outside of his home on La 441 in Holden.

The incident happened Monday around 8 PM, police say.

The armed suspect demanded money and valuables.

Deputies took the victim to the hospital and has since been released.

Deputies say the suspect left in the victim's greenish blue 2005 Ford Taurus.

His family is offering a $30,000 reward for information about the attack.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)686-2241.

