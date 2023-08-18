71st Delcambre Shrimp Festival offers a chance to enjoy tasty seafood away from the sun

DELCAMBRE, La. — The 71st Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival brought seafood lovers together to enjoy delicious food while relaxing in the shade.

The festival grounds had many oak trees and a pavilion equipped with large fans to help cool off shrimp enthusiasts.

One first time festival goer said he was pleased of the festival set up, and happy to be out the heat.

"Oh, they put it together I was telling another guy over there how well it was put together," says Stanley Sheppard. "That they have a big fan they got a breeze coming through."

The constant heat advisories make it difficult for many to enjoy the outdoors. Even so, festival goers enjoyed some tasty shrimp underneath the pavilion and were thankful to be able to enjoy a relaxing day without being overheated.

"If it wasn't for that, I would be back in my air condition car down the road and not interested in the shrimp," Sheppard said. "It's just too hot without any air or cooling system."

President of the Shrimp Festival Association, Jason Migues encourages everyone to come out and enjoy various shrimp dishes. He also has plans to put up more tents for attendees to be out of the sun.

"We just ask that everyone stay hydrated if they get hot come under the pavilion and enjoy the breeze because of the fans that we have, we are going to try put up other things to help people during this week," Migues tells KATC.

Stanley expresses he will be back next year for the festival and hopes it will be little more cooler.

"But next year let's hope that this heat wave dissipates and we get some regular summer weather."

The festival will be held all weekend long.

To find out about the schedule of events, clickhere.