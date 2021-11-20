68-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Saturday morning crash claimed the life of a 68-year-old Baton Rouge man as he was traveling in Denham Springs.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, they responded to a two vehicle crash on LA 16 north of LA 1033 where the crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Charles Smith of Baton Rouge.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Smith was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ south on LA 16 at the same time a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on LA 16.

For unknown reasons, the Lincoln allegedly traveled off the roadway to the right and re-entered the roadway before crossing the center line and striking the front of the Jeep.

Smith, who was restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was also restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown, routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

