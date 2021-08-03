Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

66-year-old Mississippi man killed in West Feliciana Parish crash

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
Courtesy of MGN Online
Fatal crash
Posted at 8:56 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:56:25-04

A Mississippi man was killed Monday during a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 964 in West Feliciana Parish.

According to State Police, Troop A began an investigation into the crash shortly after 11:00 pm on August 2 on LA Hwy 964 west of US Hwy 61.

The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Laverna Howard of McComb, Mississippi.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Howard was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 964 in a box truck. For reasons still under investigation, troopers say the truck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch bordering the roadway.

Troopers say it is unclear if Howard was restrained at the time of the crash.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.