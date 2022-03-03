602 Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates to be transferred to Allen Correctional

More than 600 inmates from Louisiana State Penitentiary will be moved to another Louisiana prison over the next several months.

According to the Advocate, Louisiana's Department of Corrections will transfer 602 people in prison at Angola to another correctional facility. The transfer was first reported by the Louisiana Illuminator, a non-profit, online news website.

That transfer will happen over the next three months in order to cope with a chronic staffing shortage, they report. Allen Correctional Center in Kinder will be taking the prisoners, adding extra bed capacity.

The Advocate and Illuminator say prison officials expect it will be easier to hire staff at Allen.

