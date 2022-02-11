33 parishes to receive funding for hazard mitigation

$100 million dollars has been allocated to 33 Louisiana parishes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

According to the Governor's Office, the HMGP funding will be used to support recovery and mitigation projects in the parishes related to Hurricane Zeta, the severe winter weather event in 2021, the May 2021 flooding event and Hurricane Ida.

Four parishes in Acadiana will receive funding from this program.Those include Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

They say the goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.

Examples of mitigation work include residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities. Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.

The total HMGP funding by parish:

Ascension Parish ($2,574,573)

Assumption Parish ($1,822,065)

Bossier Parish ($365,680)

Caddo Parish ($2,551,373)

Calcasieu Parish ($1,620,789)

Concordia Parish ($486,765)

DeSoto Parish ($398,424)

East Baton Rouge ($2,298,401)

East Feliciana (1,578,357)

Grant Parish ($331,673)

Iberia Parish ($1,519,644)

Iberville Parish ($1,891,639)

Jefferson Parish ($5,666,431)

Lafayette Parish ($374,491)

Lafourche Parish ($17,390,470)

Livingston Parish ($3,635,223)

Orleans Parish ($3,749,318)

Ouachita Parish ($479,472)

Plaquemines Parish ($2,886,649)

Pointe Coupee Parish ($1,575,092)

St. Bernard Parish ($2,388,221)

St. Charles Parish ($4,293,548)

St. Helena Parish ($2,086,405)

St. James Parish ($2,871,829)

St. John the Baptist Parish ($4,791,909)

St. Martin Parish ($1,634,799)

St. Mary Parish ($1,682,626)

St. Tammany Parish ($2,040,190)

Tangipahoa Parish ($2,971,666)

Terrebonne Parish ($17,685,825)

Washington Parish ($1,532,414)

West Baton Rouge Parish ($1,768,265)

West Feliciana Parish ($1,310,949)

*Note: The totals above include the first installment of HMGP funding allocated for Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida. Additional round(s) of funding for Hurricane Ida will be announced at a later date.

You can find additional information on Hazard Mitigation here .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel