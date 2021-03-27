3-year-old in critical condition after argument at Hammond car dealership leads to shooting

A three-year-old child is in critical condition in a Baton Rouge hospital after police say an argument between two men led to a shooting in Hammond Saturday morning.

According to the Hammond Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near the Bill Hood Car Dealership shortly after 11 a.m. Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Traonta Berry of Pontchatoula, argued with another man at the dealership over a domestic matter, and the argument progressed into a physical altercation.

Police say the man drove away from the dealership with his two children in the vehicle. Berry allegedly got in his own car and began following the man and shooting at his vehicle.

A bullet struck the three-year-old child, who police say was in the front passenger seat.

The child was transported to a Hammond medical center, but was later flown to Children's Hospital of Baton Rouge. The child's family says he is currently stable, but remains in critical condition.

Barry turned himself in to Hammond Police and after questioning was charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated obstruction of the highway, and one count of aggravated criminal damage.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel