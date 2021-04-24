$25M suit blames energy, boat companies in fatal capsizing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Two $25 million lawsuits blame an energy corporation and the work boat company it hired for an offshore Gulf of Mexico disaster that killed 13 people.

Both were filed in Texas state court in Houston. One was filed by Hannah Daspit, wife of Dylan Daspit, Another was filed Friday by the fiancé of Jay Guevara.

Both men were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized on April 13.

Their bodies had yet to be recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The suits allege that Talos Energy and Seacor Marine failed to assess weather conditions when the lift boat went out.

Neither company has commented on the suit.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel