Wife of missing man sues Seacor and Talos

Hannah Daspit, the wife of one of the men missing after the Seacor Power capsized, has filed suit against the company in Texas court.

The suit, against Seacor Marine, Seacor Liftboats and Talos Energy, was filed Wednesday in Houston.

The suit alleges that Daspit's husband, Dylan Daspit, was working on the Seacor Power as a "borrowed employee." It alleges that the liftboat got underway despite dangerous weather conditions while "at the direction and control" of Talos Energy. When the liftboat left Port Fourchon, the suit alleges, the National Weather Service was forecasting tropical storm-force winds with "suddenly higher waves" in the area.

The boat left anyway, "putting money over safety and the lives of the men on board," the lawsuit alleges.

"Since the incident, the Decedent's father, Scott Daspit, has personally searched the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding shoreline where the vessel was lost, by both air and sea, looking for his son with hope and a prayer," the suit states. "Decedent's loving wife, Hannah Daspit, has also personally searched for her beloved husband Dylan, in the hope of finding him, not only for her, but for her two young children who miss their dad."

The lawsuit alleges that Dylan Daspit, before his death, as well as Hannah Daspit, suffered damages that exceed the amount of $25 million. That includes "exemplary damages" that they ask the trier of fact (either the jury or the judge who decides the case) to award to "deter such conscious indifference to human life and suffering and to deter corporations placing corporate profits, money and power over lives of hardworking Americans."

The filings request a jury to decide the case, and request that the three companies named as defendants be served with the lawsuit. The suit does, however, reserve the plaintiffs' rights to add other defendants if discovery uncovers others who are responsible for what happened.