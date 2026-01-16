2026 Mardi Gras Horse Adoption Program launched

The Humane Society of Louisiana has announced the launch of the 2026 Mardi Gras Horse Adoption Program.

"Founded in 2017, this life-saving initiative ensures that the majestic horses seen in annual parades transition into loving, forever homes once the celebration ends," a release states.

The program seeks adopters for the horses that participate in New Orleans Mardi Gras events.

According to the Humane Society, dozens of horses are brought into the New Orleans area every year to carry riders in carnival krewes.

"Traditionally, many of these horses were rented from brokers and returned immediately after the season, often entering a "cycle of uncertainty" where they risked being sold at low-end auctions or even sent to slaughter," a release from the Humane Society states.

"Since 2017, HSLA has partnered with local stables to disrupt this cycle. By intervening before the horses are returned to brokers, the program has successfully placed over 100 horses into permanent, vetted homes. Each horse is given a health check by a veterinarian and profiled by volunteers to match them with the right adopter—whether they are looking for a calm trail companion or a spirited athlete."

The window for these adoptions is short. The goal is to have every horse pre-adopted before Mardi Gras (March 4, 2026), allowing them to head straight to their new lives as soon as the parades conclude.

Here's how the Humane Society says everyone can help:

If you cannot adopt, sharing the program’s posts on social media is the most effective way to reach potential horse owners across the region.

Qualified adopters are encouraged to view the 2026 roster. Adoption fees typically range from $650 to $1,500, which helps cover the costs of the rescue mission.

Contributions to the program fund medical care and transport for horses that may arrive with injuries or special needs.

“These horses give us so much joy and beauty during our most celebrated season,” says Jeff Dorson, Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “We owe it to them to ensure their story doesn't end when the glitter is washed away. We need the public’s help to spread the word and find these athletes the retirement they deserve.”

To view available horses, fill out an adoption application, or donate to the cause, please visit the official program website or follow their dedicated Facebook page here.

There's also a website: www.mardigrashorses.com