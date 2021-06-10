2021 Voodoo Fest canceled

As everything starts to reopen and festivals start to announce lineups, New Orleans' beloved Voodoo Festival announced sad news for music lovers Thursday that the festival has canceled for 2021.

The festival released the following statement:

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2021 and will return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022. As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the Voodoo experience.

Current ticketholders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets within the next 24 hours including information about rollover and refund options.

